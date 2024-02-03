1,308 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

