14,014 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Universal by 148.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Universal by 17,471.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Universal by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.