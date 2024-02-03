15,000 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

