15,530 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

