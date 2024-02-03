15,630 Shares in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANU. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $19.82 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

