17,928 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO opened at $27.02 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.