205 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $177.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

