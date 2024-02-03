22,368 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

