23,769 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $27.45 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

