2,752 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.