28,461 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

