2seventy bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for 2seventy bio in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 114.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

