3,316 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

FISV stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

