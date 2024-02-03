44,822 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.26.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

