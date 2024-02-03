5,228 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

