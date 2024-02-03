5,228 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %
Incyte stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
