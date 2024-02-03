5,629 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $65,919,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $31,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $29,235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $26,654,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $22,406,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

