6,224 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of WDC opened at $58.16 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

