92,494 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.