A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.5 %
BAG stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.85. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585 ($7.44).
About A.G. BARR
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A.G. BARR
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.