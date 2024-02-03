A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.5 %

BAG stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.85. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585 ($7.44).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

