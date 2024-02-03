A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock worth $5,591,547. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

