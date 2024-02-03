A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

