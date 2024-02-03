Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $69.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

