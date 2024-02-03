abrdn plc Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

WEC stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.