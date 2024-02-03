AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 223.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $679.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.