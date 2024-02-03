AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.
AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
NASDAQ AVAV opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.41. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
