Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400,084 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Agree Realty Trading Down 3.0 %

ADC opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

