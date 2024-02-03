Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 1.4 %

Air T stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

