Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
