Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Alico worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Alico had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

