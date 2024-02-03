Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $225.00. The stock had previously closed at $267.32, but opened at $303.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $282.92, with a volume of 931,950 shares.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

