Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

ALYA opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.03.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

