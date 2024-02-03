Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.