Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

