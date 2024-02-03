Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Trading Up 11.5%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 11.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

