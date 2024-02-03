Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 254,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 373,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.06 and its 200 day moving average is $352.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.