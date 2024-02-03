Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 8.9%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 187,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 861,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $881.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

