Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $159.28, but opened at $169.19. Amazon.com shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 28,318,727 shares traded.

The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

