AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $194.29 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $203,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

