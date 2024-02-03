Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 105.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after acquiring an additional 660,654 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.8 %

AEE opened at $69.40 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

