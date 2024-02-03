América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

