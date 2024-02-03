American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

AXP opened at $206.41 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $206.97. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

