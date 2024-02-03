American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

