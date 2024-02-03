American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.95.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.