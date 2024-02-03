Americana Partners LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Trading Down 4.1 %

About Tilray

TLRY stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.