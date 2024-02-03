Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $38.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

