Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $192.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.