Analysts Offer Predictions for Kemper Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

KMPR opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kemper by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kemper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

