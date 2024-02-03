Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TransAlta
TransAlta Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TA opened at C$9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.48 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.67.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.
Insider Activity at TransAlta
In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.