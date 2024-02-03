Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$10.39

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:CG opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.17 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.57.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.6846081 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

