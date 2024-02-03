Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $54.87

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

