Analysts Set Expectations for LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

